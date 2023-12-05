DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 842,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,739 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $22,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DKNG. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $2,049,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 829,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,212,070.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,450,224.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,710,767 shares of company stock worth $62,268,854. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

