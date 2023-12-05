Dynacor Group Inc. (DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on December 15th

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

Dynacor Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DNG opened at C$3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.07. Dynacor Group has a 52-week low of C$2.63 and a 52-week high of C$4.00. The firm has a market cap of C$152.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.15.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$85.10 million during the quarter. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 6.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

