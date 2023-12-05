Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Earns Sector Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DT opened at $54.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $661,896.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares in the company, valued at $27,268,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $661,896.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares in the company, valued at $27,268,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 5,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $244,825.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,004,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,328,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,832,427 shares of company stock valued at $456,239,544 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $42,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

