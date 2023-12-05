Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 176.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,548,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,470,000 after acquiring an additional 988,830 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth $203,140,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ferrari by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,563,000 after purchasing an additional 547,356 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,141,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Price Performance

Ferrari stock opened at $353.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $209.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.69.

Read Our Latest Report on RACE

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.