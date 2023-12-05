First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 58.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 93.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

FIW stock opened at $89.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.81.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

