Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

Flushing Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Flushing Financial has a payout ratio of 101.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.3%.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Flushing Financial

About Flushing Financial

(Get Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.