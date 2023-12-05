Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of Bath & Body Works worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBWI. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $340,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,967,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,824,000 after acquiring an additional 242,619 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 29.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 93,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $1,784,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.81.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBWI. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

Get Our Latest Report on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.