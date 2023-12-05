Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 805 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.94. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

