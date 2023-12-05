Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 6,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA cut Gaotu Techedu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.32 to $3.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

NYSE:GOTU opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. Gaotu Techedu has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $5.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $705.82 million, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of -0.34.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

