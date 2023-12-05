Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Generac by 92,616.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Generac by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,377,000 after acquiring an additional 743,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $59,121,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Generac by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 475,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,990,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,040,000 after acquiring an additional 409,431 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,693,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,693,965.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,550. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Up 0.5 %

GNRC stock opened at $122.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Articles

