Geode Capital Management LLC Has $68.90 Million Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 52,594 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Installed Building Products worth $68,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 291.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $155.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.51 and a 200-day moving average of $131.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.85. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $158.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Installed Building Products from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

