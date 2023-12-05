Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 38,908 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,697,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,908 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.35% of Bank OZK worth $68,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 497.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at about $829,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 17.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 916,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,820,000 after purchasing an additional 134,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Bank OZK Trading Up 2.8 %

Bank OZK stock opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

