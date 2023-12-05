Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 28,566 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 33,545 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 38,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,281,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.75. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $9.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

JBLU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

