Henderson High Income (HHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Henderson High Income (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.63 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Henderson High Income’s previous dividend of $2.58. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson High Income Price Performance

Shares of LON HHI opened at GBX 154.85 ($1.96) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £201.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,413.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22. Henderson High Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 181 ($2.29). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 159.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Francesca Ecsery purchased 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £4,977.83 ($6,287.52). Corporate insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Henderson High Income Company Profile

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

