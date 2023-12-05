Henderson High Income (HHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Henderson High Income (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.63 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Henderson High Income’s previous dividend of $2.58. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Henderson High Income Price Performance
Shares of LON HHI opened at GBX 154.85 ($1.96) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £201.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,413.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22. Henderson High Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 181 ($2.29). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 159.70.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Francesca Ecsery purchased 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £4,977.83 ($6,287.52). Corporate insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.
Henderson High Income Company Profile
Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Henderson High Income
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 2 Consumer packaged goods companies to start your morning right
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Even Scrooge can’t pass up these 3 bargain stocks
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson High Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson High Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.