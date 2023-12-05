HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Update

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HH&L Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:HHLA opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $155.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.35 and a beta of -0.01. HH&L Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHLA. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the first quarter worth $13,806,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,982,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 21.3% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 302,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 53,134 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

