Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Short Interest Up 6.1% in November

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,300 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 683,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hillenbrand Trading Up 0.5 %

Hillenbrand stock opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.11 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hillenbrand

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $249,449.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,285.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 94.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

