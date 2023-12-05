HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,700 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 746,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HNI. StockNews.com upgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of HNI

In other HNI news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 9,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $363,532.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,472,786.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 28,317 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,119 shares in the company, valued at $11,144,384.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,345 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in HNI in the third quarter valued at about $743,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in HNI during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HNI by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. HNI has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $40.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.29. HNI had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HNI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

Further Reading

