Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the October 31st total of 2,530,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 494,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Holley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

Shares of Holley stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $511.04 million, a P/E ratio of 143.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. Holley has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $8.06.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.62 million. Holley had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ginger M. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,299 shares in the company, valued at $268,797.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Stevenson purchased 11,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $44,476.53. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,599,373.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ginger M. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,299 shares in the company, valued at $268,797.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Holley by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Holley by 1,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

