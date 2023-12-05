Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Short Interest Up 5.8% in November

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 455,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HEP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of HEP opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 40.97% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $158.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 103,655.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,647,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $627,821,000 after purchasing an additional 34,614,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,991,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,684,000 after buying an additional 2,197,928 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,336,000 after acquiring an additional 930,007 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 12.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,879,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,029,000 after acquiring an additional 899,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 65.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,460,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,068,000 after acquiring an additional 577,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Featured Articles

