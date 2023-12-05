Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 137,610 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 137,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

DCPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,367.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,348.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 2,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $27,838.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,077.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,367.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,348.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,598 shares of company stock worth $369,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $22.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.41% and a negative net margin of 127.92%. The company had revenue of $43.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

