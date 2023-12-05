Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2023

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:HGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the October 31st total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 923,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:H opened at $119.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $88.01 and a 1-year high of $127.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:HGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, Director Richard C. Tuttle purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of H. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 10.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,559,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 192.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 133,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,350,000 after buying an additional 88,232 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on H shares. TheStreet cut Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.91.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

