Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the October 31st total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 923,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:H opened at $119.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $88.01 and a 1-year high of $127.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

In other news, Director Richard C. Tuttle purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of H. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 10.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,559,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 192.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 133,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,350,000 after buying an additional 88,232 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on H shares. TheStreet cut Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.91.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

