Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Announces $2.50 Quarterly Dividend

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

Insteel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Insteel Industries to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Insteel Industries Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71. Insteel Industries has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $36.42.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $157.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insteel Industries will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 182.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 502.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

