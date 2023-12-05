International Petroleum (TSE:IPC) Downgraded by Atb Cap Markets

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

International Petroleum Stock Performance

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$345.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$362.09 million.

