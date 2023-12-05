Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000.

Get Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF alerts:

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

PXJ opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86. Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of US companies in the oil and gas services sector that are weighted in tiers. The index uses a multi-factor methodology to select holdings. PXJ was launched on Oct 26, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.