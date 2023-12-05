Investec Group Declares Dividend of GBX 15.50 (LON:INVP)

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Investec Group Trading Down 0.9 %

LON:INVP opened at GBX 511.60 ($6.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 705.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 483.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 467.85. Investec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 401 ($5.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 556.20 ($7.03).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Koseff sold 187,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.39), for a total value of £802,482.45 ($1,013,619.36). Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

