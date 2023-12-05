Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Holdings Trimmed by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 20.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 39.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 354,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after buying an additional 100,699 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $1,270,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $620,753.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,380 shares of company stock worth $4,752,594. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average is $59.61. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $66.25.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 273.68%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

