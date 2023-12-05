iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Stake Trimmed by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.