iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $159.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.06. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

