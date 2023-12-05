iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,722,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,510 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,111,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,334,000 after purchasing an additional 250,474 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 985,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,850,000 after buying an additional 211,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4,434.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 109,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after buying an additional 106,688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $167.43 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $117.31 and a twelve month high of $170.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

