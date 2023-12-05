iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 361.7% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,500,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 669,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $122.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.28. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

