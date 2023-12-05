Israel Discount Bank Limited (ISDAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on January 2nd

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1774 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.
Israel Discount Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ISDAY opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.09. Israel Discount Bank has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $58.00.
Israel Discount Bank Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Israel Discount Bank
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 2 Consumer packaged goods companies to start your morning right
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Even Scrooge can’t pass up these 3 bargain stocks
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Israel Discount Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Discount Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.