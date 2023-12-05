Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Jabil were worth $20,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi grew its position in Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. Barclays dropped their target price on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL stock opened at $115.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.74 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at $46,072,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at $46,072,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $1,918,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,968,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576 over the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.