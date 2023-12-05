Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

