JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 964,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 117,678 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.62% of Green Plains worth $31,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

GPRE stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.88. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

