Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $940,000 Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,222.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

