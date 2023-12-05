Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 844 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,554,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,319 shares of company stock valued at $19,400,492 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM stock opened at $198.29 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

