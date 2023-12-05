Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on KEX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $2,211,421.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,043.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,634 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $2,211,421.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,568.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,804 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kirby by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,471 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,790,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,795,000 after acquiring an additional 763,476 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $42,762,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 29.8% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,775,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,739,000 after acquiring an additional 407,226 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 31.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,507,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,027,000 after acquiring an additional 362,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. Kirby has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.64.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $764.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kirby will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

