LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on LifeMD from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Craig Hallum began coverage on LifeMD in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on LifeMD from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.60.

LifeMD Stock Performance

LFMD stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a market cap of $310.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.50. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. Equities analysts predict that LifeMD will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeMD by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

