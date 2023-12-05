LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on LifeMD in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on LifeMD from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on LifeMD from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.60.

LifeMD Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $310.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LifeMD will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFMD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in LifeMD during the 2nd quarter worth $565,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth $577,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in LifeMD by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,070,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 91,306 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in LifeMD by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 305,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 89,490 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

