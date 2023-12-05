LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on LifeMD from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on LifeMD in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeMD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. LifeMD has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $8.22.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeMD will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LifeMD by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

