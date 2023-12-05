Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

