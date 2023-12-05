Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis lifted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Loews were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth $420,569,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 616.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,342,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 1,155,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,795,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $878,550,000 after buying an additional 699,593 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after buying an additional 367,407 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after buying an additional 237,300 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on L. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Trading Up 1.0 %

Loews stock opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $70.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.44.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

