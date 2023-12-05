Lxi Reit (LXI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.65 on January 10th

Lxi Reit (LON:LXI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Lxi Reit Stock Up 1.1 %
LXI opened at GBX 96.20 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 92.54. Lxi Reit has a 1-year low of GBX 82.05 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 121.40 ($1.53). The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -501.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83.
Lxi Reit Company Profile
