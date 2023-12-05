Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 74.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.34 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 81.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 250.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,197 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $5,518,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $12,549,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

