MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 278,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,859 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,385,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,301,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 817,621 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 997,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 732,104 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after purchasing an additional 659,078 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 0.1 %

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

