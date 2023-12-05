Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mercia Asset Management Stock Down 1.6 %

MERC stock opened at GBX 31 ($0.39) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mercia Asset Management has a twelve month low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 35 ($0.44). The company has a market cap of £138.43 million, a PE ratio of -3,100.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Mercia Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 61 ($0.77) target price on shares of Mercia Asset Management in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercia Asset Management

In other news, insider Martin James Glanfield bought 145,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £42,290.41 ($53,417.22). Company insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Mercia Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercia Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercia Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.