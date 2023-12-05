Natixis Acquires 1,128 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 17,717 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. Fidus Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a market cap of $556.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.02 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 45.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.93%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.