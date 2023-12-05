Natixis Boosts Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Natixis raised its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) by 188.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in LivePerson were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPSN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 132.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 187.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPSN. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Capital raised LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on LivePerson from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm raised LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

LivePerson Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.59.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.21% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $101.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About LivePerson

(Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.