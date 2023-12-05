Natixis Buys New Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 17.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 19,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.75.

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $157.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.40 and a fifty-two week high of $235.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.59.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.58 million. Research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 3,743 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.26, for a total value of $730,858.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,053.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.26, for a total value of $730,858.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,053.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,305. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

