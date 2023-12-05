Natixis Buys Shares of 7,000 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

XENE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

XENE stock opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.34. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $43.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

